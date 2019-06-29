Chioma Joseph

As part of the activities lined up for the Nigerian Army Day Celebration(NADCEL) 2019, the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA) on Saturday, engaged in sanitation exercise in various parts of Lagos.

Officer and men of the Division were deployed in their number to Tinubu Square, Idumota, Ipodo and Ikorodu areas of Lagos to clean-up the areas.

Flagging off the exercise which was also replicated in other states of the federation, the representative of the Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation, Maj.-Gen. Adekunle Shodunke, said the exercise was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) of the Nigerian Army.

The soldiers were seen clearing the refuse dumps and the drainages blocked by bottles of water, nylons and waste.

According to Shodunke, the sanitation exercise by the Nigerian Army will further boost the Army-Public relations.

He said, “ We are here this morning for environmental sanitation and the exercise is in line with our programme for the Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

It is an annual event marked July 6 evey year. But the week preceding it, we have activities that tells our heritage as a nation and the Army.

We see it as our CSR to clean the environment, and this exercise is ongoing nationwide. The exercise is in all army neighbourhood.

“ This is to ensure the environment is clean and to have a healthy and hygienic environment. We as members of the NA are contributing to the wellbeing of the society.

You know the chief of Army’s vision which is to have a professional responsive army in the discharge of its constitutional role, entails effective civil military relation and also inter-agency corporation.

“ So we are here today with LASTMA and other agencies of government to corporate together to enhance the wellbeing of the society which is also a civil-military affair.

We just want to demonstrate the importance of good hygiene and the need to have a healthy environment.”

He also advised residents to take matters of sanitation more seriously, saying, “ People should take a clue from what the army has done and know that to dispose refuse anyhow is not good and when refuse is packed, the agency that is suppose to pack it should come and do so.”

Speaking on the other activities lined up to commemorate the 2019 Nigerian Army Day Celebrations, Shodunke said there will also be medical outreaches in all the states.

Idowu Adeyemi, who is a resident of Ipodo expressed gratitude to the Army. He said the heap of refuse and blocked drainages had been a thing of concern to residents.

He said, “ This place is always flooded whenever it rains because of the blocked drainage. We are grateful that the Nigerian Army chose to help us clean it. I was actually surprised when I saw them clearing the drainage. I thank them.”

Mr. Ikechukwu Victor, a trader at Tinubu Square said what the Army had done is proof that they are professionals in all areas.