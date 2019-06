Nadal defeats Federer to reach French Open final

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Rafael Nadal is one step away from his 12th French Open title after a 6-3 6-4 6-2 semi-final win over Roger Federer.

The Spaniard broke the Swiss icon six times, crucially in the third and ninth games of the second set en route to doubling his advantage.

He then broke twice more in the third set as he completed his masterclass.

Nadal will now play either Novak Djokovic, looking to hold all four Grand Slam titles, or Austrian Dominic Thiem in Sunday’s final.