Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Aviation stakeholders across the continent will be gathering in Abuja to brainstorm on how to advance the Air traffic engineering profession forward in order to enhance global aviation safety and security

The gathering will enable the country to showcase milestones achievements in the aviation sector in the past few years as it hosts the 9th International Federation of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association (IFATSEA) African regional meeting in Abuja.

The president of NAAE Engr Ishaya Dung in a press statement issued in Lagos said Nigeria has contributed to ensuring the safety of global air transport and air navigation.

Dung explained that the Air traffic Safety Personnel (ATSEP) professionals have come a long way in the discharge of their responsibility to the global aviation network.

NAAE president noted that there were still challenges in this age of digitalisation with the constant evolution of technology.

Dung explained that aviation agencies and equipment manufacturers were also expected to showcase their services and products.

n Regional Meeting which is stated for 6th – 8th August 2019, will hold at the NAF conference centre and suites Abuja.

Participants will be drawn from all over Africa, Kenya hosted that of 2018.

NAAE is an affiliate of the International Federation of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association (IFATSEA), and the Africa Regional Meeting (ARM) is an annual conference of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEP).

The event with the main theme, “Aviation Safety and Licensing of the ATSEP” amongst other key topics of discussion and presentations by speakers from Africa and other parts of the World.