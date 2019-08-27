TBoss seems to be enjoying her new status as a mom as she has just shared photos of herself while pregnant and stated that she has no regrets about her decison to be a mother.

Recall that yesterday August 25th, the 35-year-old reality TV star explained why she hid her pregnancy from the public until after the birth of her child. Read here.

This morning, she posted photos of herself rocking her baby bump with the caption;

Personally I feel The Female Body is God’s Greatest Masterpiece… #SilenceisNOTdenial. My silence was just that: Silence- until I was ready to speak about it.

Mylife

Myrules

Mydecisions

Noregrets

Journeytoforever

Purebliss

Gratefulheart

Thankyou

Thanksfortheconcern

Thanksforthelove

TheLordtrulymakesAllthingsbeautifulinhisowntime

Nabelleicarryinokillperson