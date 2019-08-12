As the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has stormed the Lagos State Treasury Office (STO), in search for vital documents in connection with the N9.9bn fraud allegations rocking the administration of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

A top government source who confided in our correspondent said that the unscheduled visit of the EFCC sent panic and fears among STO staff.

Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, had last Tuesday, ordered the freezing of N9.9bn in four bank accounts linked with an aide of former governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The EFCC said only N300 million remains in the accounts.

The funds are domiciled in First City Monument Bank, FCMB, account number 5617984012; Access Bank account number 0060949275 and Zenith Bank account number 1011691254, respectively.

Obiozor had given the order, following an ex-parte application filed by the EFCC.

The EFCC had prayed the court to freeze the account pending the conclusion of the investigation and possible prosecution of Adewale Adesanya, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Chief of Staff to former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The applicant, EFCC, in an affidavit deposed to by Kungmi Daniel, an operative of the Commission, stated that there was “a huge inflow of N9,927,714,443.29” from the state accounts into an FCMB bank account opened on September 17, 2018, during the administration of the past governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, and operated by Adesanya.