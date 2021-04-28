N8.4bn Damaturu water project to be completed in 24 months – FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday said the N8.4 billion Damaturu Water Supply project would be completed within 24 months.

The Assistant Director Urban Water Supply, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Habu Hassan, stated this on Wednesday while signing the project in Damaturu, the state capital.

On February 10, the Federal Executive Council approved N8.4 billion for the construction of a dam for the projects.

Mr Hassan explained that the contracts divided into three are all groundwater or borehole-based projects.

He said that Lot ‘A’, for the Malam Matari project would be handled by Gamji Company Nigeria Limited for N3.7 billion.

The director said that Lot ‘B’, which is the Murfakalam, would be handled by Ismade Integrated Nigeria limited for N 2.4 billion while lot ‘C’ would be handled by Jidadu Ventures Limited at an approximate contract sum of N2.3 billion.

Hassan also said the project would be jointly supervised by Engineers of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and that of Yobe.

“With this joint supervision, we want to inform the contractors that we are not going to compromise any standard,” he said.

He thanked the Yobe government for its support to ensure the project came to life.

Also speaking, Alkali Jajere, the Yobe Commissioner for Water Resources, who signed the contract on behalf of state government, said the project which suffered setbacks, started in 2006.

Mr Jajere said the project would complement the efforts of the state government in addressing the water problems of the state capital and its environs

He expressed optimism that by God’s grace this time around Damaturu people will get adequate water supply in a sustainable way.

The commissioner, therefore, congratulated the people of the state for the project.

He urged the contractors to adhere to the terms of the contract and all other specifications that were contained in the bill of quantity given to the contractors by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.