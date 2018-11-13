N650m fraud: Akinjide’s co-accused lose bid for case transfer

Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday dismissed separate motions filed by two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ayo Ademola Adeseun and Mrs Olanrewaju Otiti, seeking the transfer of a N650million alleged fraud case against them to the Ibadan Division of the Court.

The duo are currently standing trial before the court alongside a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Ms Jumoke Akinjide, after their arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 24-count amended charge bordering on the alleged offence.

The judge faulted Adeseun and Otiti’s request, saying that the development amounts to aprobating and reprobating at the same time.

The judge noted that it is inappropriate for the duo to be seeking for the transfer of the case to Ibadan when they are not opposed to its initial transfer from the same place to Lagos at the time Akinjide made the request.

Justice Hassan said, “The matter was transferred to Lagos, based on the complaints of the first defendant (Akinjide) and the position was never contested by her co-accused.

“It was after the matter has been transferred to Lagos and proceedings has started with the prosecution calling two witnesses that the two defendants suddenly woke up from their slumber asking that the matter be transferred back to Ibadan. This amounts to approbating and reprobating at the same time”.

Specifically, the Judge noted that the defendants are on joint trial and that the second and third defendants cannot be tried separately. He also stated that it will be cumbersome and tiring for the court to move its staff and personnel to Ibadan as justice is not only meant for the defendants but, also the prosecution and the society at large.

The judge while affirming his jurisdiction to entertain the case said the motions lacked merit. ” The application is dismissed, I so hold.”

Thereafter, Ms. Jumoke Akinjide’s lawyer, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde SAN, informed the court that part of the bail conditions granted his client on July 16, 2017 was that she deposits her international passport with the court registrar and same was deposited.

Subsequently, Akinjide applied for the release of her passport to enable her travel outside the country and that application was granted. She traveled and upon her return, her passport was returned to the court registrar.

Ayorinde said, “We owe court the duty to say that passport has expired. She applied and obtained a new passport. My application is that the court registrar accept the new passport in place of the old one or in addition to it.

Meanwhile the matter has been adjourned to 10th December, 2018 for continuation of trial.