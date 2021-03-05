N6.2 billion reconstruction works on Bauchi government house commences

By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The N6.2 billion rehabilitation and reconstruction work on government house Bauchi has to commence in earnest.

Governor Bala Mohammed while speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday described the effort as a legacy project that will serve as a landmark to be left behind by his administration for posterity and the good people of Bauchi state.

“Like the M.C has said, “this is not for Governor Bala or about PDP or APC, and that is why it is very very auspicious that person that is commissioning this project is a person of pedigree, a Nigerian by all ramifications, the chairman of the Northeast Governors Forum who is in the APC”, Bala said.

The Governor while appreciating his colleagues noted that he has learned so much from their regional collaboration and as such, the project is uniting them.

Governor Bala while commending his colleagues for doing so much in their various states of the region like he is doing, maintained that they are connected with a common desire to ensure that they leave legacies and impact positively in the lives of the people.

Bala who said there are security challenges bedeviling the region, however, noted that with their resilience, even the COVID-19 pandemic did not stop them from impacting positively in our lives.

Bala said that the rebuilding project of the government house was conceptualized to give Bauchi a new impetuous by giving the state a new befitting government house that is at par with other government houses in the country.

“Even Gombe that came out of us, their government house is better than our own, and I believed we should positively compete with them. I went to Yola, I saw what my brother did in Adamawa, that is where I borrowed the idea that we should do something”, the Governor added.

The Governor who explained that quotations were received from five companies, said the least was N13 billion but after due process, the project was scaled down to N6.2 billion.

Bala who said that phase 1 of the project will see to the construction of the Governor’s office, noted that the current Governor’s office would completely be demolished and built a befitting one.

“We have a banquet hall, this is what we call the international conference center, and we are going to expand the Governor’s resident so that it will have the outlook that is required, the way I saw it in Borno and other places”, he said.

The Governor while noting that the Senior staff residences are going to be rebuilt within the government house, added that government house clinic, mosque, firehouse, kitchen, among others, also formed part of the structure.