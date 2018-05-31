N5.1b fraud: Court fixed June 19 for parties to adopt addresses

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on Wednesday fixed June 19 for parties in a N5.1 billion fraud suit to adopt their written addresses in a no case submission brought by a former presidential aide, Waripamo Owei – Dudafa

Justice Mohammed Idris fixed the date for parties to adopt their addresses after the prosecution closed its case at the last adjourned date.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arraigned Owei-Dudafa, a former aide to then President Goodluck Jonathan, alongside one Joseph Iwejuo, on a 23-count charge bordering on conspiracy and concealment of crime proceeds.

Also arraigned alongside the duo are some companies namely: Seagate Property Development & Investment Ltd, Avalon Global Property Development Company Ltd, Pluto Property Ltd, Investment Company Ltd, and Rotate Interlink Services Ltd.

Others are: LIbejige Services Ltd, De Jakes Fast Food & Restaurant Nigeria Ltd and Ebiwise Resources.

The defence had informed the court of a no-case submission, filed on behalf of the defendant after the prosecution closed its case.

The defence team informed the court that no prima facie case had been established against the accused.

The defence had brought its application pursuant to the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, as well as the 1999 Constitution as amended.

At the resumed trial yesterday, the prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court that he had filed his response to the no – case submission of the defence and had also served same on them.

The offences for which the defendants are being tried, contravened the provisions of Sections 17(a), 18 (c), and 27 (3) (c) of the EFCC Establishment Act 2004.