* We have no such letter -presidency

The embattled Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has bowed to pressure as she purportedly send her letter of retirement to President Muhammadu Buhari following the allegations of N3bn bribery levelled against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mrs Oyo-Ita who is currently under investigation by the EFCC over alleged N3bn bribery, duty tour allowance falsification and fraud case bowed to pressure from relatives, who advised her to resign her position over her health condition.

She has been at home on sick leave and was conspicuously absent at the presidential retreat for ministers designate at the State House in Abuja on Monday.

According to an anonymous source, the embattled HoS decided to quit her position at the HCSF because of the controversy surrounding the allegations against her.

“She has decided to quit her position at the HCSF because of the controversy surrounding the allegations against her, her state of health and advice from family members. She is however still determined to meet with President Buhari to prove her innocence’’, the source added.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has reacted to the alleged resignation letter purportedly forwarded to it by the embattled Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita saying, it is not in possession of any letter.

Reacting to the development, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that the presidency have no such letter.

He said, “Thanks. We have no such letter here, in the event that such a letter exists, we will let the public know’’.

Daily Times recalls that Mrs Oyo-Ita is being investigated by the EFCC over alleged N3bn bribery, duty tour allowance falsification and fraud case.

Mrs Oyo-Ita is said to have being granted an administrative bail but is now hospitalised under the close watch of the anti-graft agency.

She was appointed as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in acting capacity in October 2015 and confirmed in January 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari.



