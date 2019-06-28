The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has presented its second witness in a case against Abubakar Liman Ibrahim and his company, Infaq Global Investment Limited, who are both facing trial on a four-count charge bordering on issuance of dud cheques preferred against them by the anti-graft agency.

The Kaduna Zonal Office of the commission arraigned the defendant and his company on January 9, 2019, before Justice Darius Khobo of a State High Court sitting in Kaduna.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, counsel for the EFCC, Esmond Garba, presented his second witness before the court.

The witness, Alkasim Rilwan, a businessman who doubled as the complainant, while being led in evidence by Garba, told the court that he supplied goods valued at N46,551,000 where the defendant paid part of the money promising to pay the balance a week after the transaction.

He said: “The defendant paid me the sum of N14,551,000 after delivery of the goods leaving a balance of N32 million, and all effort to get back my money proved abortive; he kept promising without fulfilling.

“At the end, Abubakar issued me four Infaq Global Investment Limited cheques of Zenith Bank in the sum of N8 million each.

“After issuing the cheques, I lodged them, but the bank called me informing me of lack of funds in the account.”

The witness further testified to the court that there was a valid paper agreement written and signed by both parties containing terms of payment in regard to the transaction.

Garba, thereafter, asked the court for a short adjournment to enable him produce the agreement papers at the next adjourned date.

In a short ruling, Justice Khobo granted the prosecution’s request and thereafter adjourned to July 29, 2019 for “continuation of trial”.