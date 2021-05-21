N30m Mosque meant for displaced herders – FMARD

The authenticity of a leaked memo about a mosque has been verified by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to a statement from FMARD’s Director of Information, Theodore Ogaziechi, the worship center was approved for herders evicted by Boko Haram from their Borno settlements.

The ministry approved the construction for displaced livestock farmers being resettled in Ngarannam/Mafa Local Government, according to the spokesman.

Solar-powered boreholes with overhead tanks and drinking troughs for their cattle and small ruminants, according to the statement, are among the other facilities given.

Water harvesting structures, a milk collection center, and a resettlement abode are among the others.

The mosque was built in response to a special request from the community made through the Borno State Government, according to the ministry.

The memo, according to Ogaziechi, is an official document that is open to public inspection and analysis.

“The ministry is in no way perturbed about the matter because it received appropriate approval, carried out due needs assessment, and ensured due process in the execution of the project”, he added.