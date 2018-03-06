N24bn monthly oil subsidy figures, a fiction – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the N24 billion monthly (N774/million per day) declared by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government on fuel subsidy, saying that the figure is fictitious because PDP in 2014 declared that “subsidy was a scam”.

The party described the figures as fictitious and cleverly fabricated to retire the already exposed stealing of trillions of naira by Presidency cabal and APC interests in secret oil deals.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that it is fraudulent for the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to claim a sudden surge in fuel purchase expenses at the same time that the nation faced the harshest fuel shortage across the country with Nigerians paying exorbitantly for the product.

According to the statement, “The APC-led Presidency is drawing its deceptive proclivity and concealment of fraud too far; and to think that such is hatched in a sector that is under the direct supervision of President Muhammadu Buhari as minister of petroleum affairs is most disheartening.

“This is the same Presidency that claimed to have abolished fuel subsidy payments and even accused the immediate past administration of alleged corruption in its subsidy management. It is therefore strange that the same government can pull out unimaginable figures and claim it is the cost of subsidy enjoyed by Nigerians.

“How come that with such humongous sums, Nigerians are still paying as high as N250 to N300 per liter on fuel in various parts of the country” PDP questioned

The party charged the Buhari-led Presidency to come out clear on the truth on the administration of subsidy under its watch.

“Nigerians need to know; who in the Presidency approved the spending of the said N774million per day as fuel subsidy and who are the benefiting companies? Is the subsidy captured in any appropriation instrument of the National Assembly? What is the cost of landing imported fuel to the depots and at what exchange rate? Where are the details of the subsidy pay-out and the negotiating options and contracts?

“In reeling out its figures, the Presidency has forgotten that Nigerians are still waiting for its explanations on the leaked memo showing alleged corrupt oil contracts at the NNPC to the tune of N9 trillion ($25billion dollars)

“The Presidency has also refused to offer explanations to the alleged involvement of its officials in various sneaky oil subsidy deals and reported diversion of N1.1trillion worth of crude last year to service APC interests.

“Our take is that Nigerians must be told the truth at all times and not be made to suffer for the fraud being perpetrated by APC interests and the cabal at the Presidency” PDP stated.