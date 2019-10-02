Few days after the Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, was arrested by the operatives of the State Security Service in Abuja, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that the suspect will be handed over to the commission for prosecution this week.

Maina, who had been on the wanted list of the EFCC for about four years for allegedly diverting the sum of N2.1 billion pension fraud, was apprehended by the DSS operatives shortly after entering the country from his Dubai base.

Confirming the development to the Daily Times on Tuesday, an anonymous source at the EFCC said that Maina would soon be handed over to the anti-graft agency for interrogation and arraignment for pension fraud.

The source confirmed that though Maina is currently in the custody of the DSS, adding that he would be handed over to the custody of the EFCC this week for prosecution.

It would be recalled that the DSS arrested Maina in a hotel in Abuja as he attempted escaping by shooting at the DSS operatives detailed to arrest him.

According to reports, Maina hid himself in a bulletproof car for several hours before he was forced out by the operatives.

“On the request of the EFCC, the DSS has been monitoring his movement for days before now.”

It was gathered that one Zainab Buratai, a woman who claimed to be a businesswoman and philanthropist in Abuja, by her Twitter handle but no established direct connection with the Chief of Army Staff, said Maina had been using his influence in the police force, to terrorise his extended family.

Maina had ordered one of her nephews, Sadiq to be arrested. Sadiq was beaten to a coma on the allegation of stealing $1.7 million belonging to Maina.

Whereas Maina’s biological son admitted stealing the father’s money and Maina’s son, Laila confirmed taking possession of the unspent stolen funds from the son.

Maina’s younger brother, Khalid, was also arrested and detained by officers of the inspector-general’s special team under Abba Kyari.

It took the intervention of senior police officers to secure the release of Khalid last weekend.

Maina had been charged alongside a former head of service, Steve Oronsaye, Osarenkhoe Afe, Fredrick Hamilton and Global Services Ltd before a Federal High Court on a 24-count bordering on procurement fraud and obtaining by false pretence in July 2015 but he absconded from the country shortly after.

It was gathered that Maina had been visiting the country regularly from his base in the United Arab Emirates despite being under surveillance and on the watch list of security agencies.

He subsequently met with the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in Dubai in 2016, during which he was reportedly assured of his safety in Nigeria.

Following the assurances, Maina was reinstated in the civil service and was consequently promoted as Director, Human Resources Department, the Ministry of Interior, without sitting for the mandatory promotion examination.