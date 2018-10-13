N1.5m vehicle parts theft: Auto mechanic gets N200,000 bail

A 46-year-old auto mechanic, Matthew Igbokwe, who allegedly broke into a shop and stole vehicle parts valued at N1.5 million, was on Friday in Lagos released on a N200,000 bail.

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling, also ordered the accused to provide two responsible sureties as part of his bail conditions.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Y.O. Aje-Afunwa said the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years tax payment.

The accused is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Peter Nwangwu told the court that the accused committed the offences sometime in September at 1.00 a.m.

at Taiwo Street, Ago, Okota in Isolo area of Lagos.

He alleged that the accused with others still at large broke into the shop of the complainant, Mr Itunu Adesanya, and stole the items.

“The accused broke into the shop at the Mechanic Village at Ago-Okota through the ceiling and carted away four pieces of front lightand four pieces of side mirror of a Sienna bus.

“Other items include four pieces of both front and back lights of a Highlander.

Nwangwu said the accused was, however, apprehended by some security guards while he was trying to escape with the items.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 310 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The case has been adjourned until Dec. 3 for trial.