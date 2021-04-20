N1.5m medical bills for 3 albinos paid by Obaseki

The Edo Government has released N1.5 million to help three people with albinism, or PWAs, in the state who are suffering from skin cancer.

Joy Odigie, the Albino Foundation’s Assistant Edo Coordinator, revealed this in a Tuesday interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin.

Miss Odigie explained that the funds came from Governor Godwin Obaseki’s N5 million Health Care Intervention Fund, which was approved earlier this year.

Priscilla Chikelu, Margret Omorogbe, and Doris Olomu, among the beneficiaries, were each entitled to N500,000 in hospital bills, she said.

Miss Odigie, however, regretted that Omorogbe died on April 12 at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu.

She said the fund would be given to her family members to offset her medical bills and bring her corpse to Edo for burial.

She commended Obaseki for alleviating the plight of PWA in the state and making health care accessible to all.

Miss Odigie also commended the state Ministry of Health for facilitating the release of the intervention fund.

She urged PWA to always avoid the midday sun, saying it is injurious to their skin.

“PWA can prevent coming down with skin cancer by avoiding the midday sun, using protective clothing, and applying sunscreen lotions (creams with SPF 50 and above),’’ she said.