Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development says the N-Power Programme is a gift from President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerian youths to empower them to earn a decent living.

Farouq stated this during her visit to N-Power beneficiaries at the Public Service Institute on Tuesday in Abuja.

“This N-Power training programme is President Muhammadu Buhari’s gift to you as Nigerian youths: this programme is also to make you a global player as far as businesses, entrepreneurship and money making is concern.

“You are not thought to go and do internet crime. The software development training is for you to improve yourselves and capitalise on unlimited opportunities in the modern ICT world.

“As you are being trained to become software engineers, you can develop software on other spheres like health, economic, agriculture and others to become a global players.

“This is a gift to you from President Buhari, because he says he want to lift 100 million Nigerians from poverty. This is the beginning and I urge you to also train others in your remote areas.

“I learnt you are about 2,000; if each one of you pick and train one person, we will have 4,000 persons and it continues; we can achieve it.

“Let us have the passion that the President has to take Nigeria to the next level and beyond; it is never too late.“Let us make it a collective responsibility to take Nigeria out of poverty.You can do your business here without crossing the boarders or sea,” Farouq stressed.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Farouq was represented by Mrs Hanatu Aliyu, Permanent Secretary in the ministry.