The federal government has empowered more than 11, 000 graduates in Plateau state with N8.94 billion under the N-Power programme.

Executive Assistant to Govenor Simon Lalong on Social Investment Program (SIP) disclosed this on Tuesday in her opening remarks at a 4-day sensitisation workshop organised for N-Agro beneficiaries in Plateau state.

Hamza, who is also the state programme focal person on National Social Investment programme (NSIP), said the amount did not include N-power build where skills were provided as well as start-up tools and monthly stipends to over 900 youth.

According to her, some of the components of the NSIP initiated by the Buhari administration and supported by Gov. Lalong include, job creation, home grown school feeding, conditional cash transfer and enterprise empowerment programme.

“Government is committed to ensuring that the citizens of Nigeria are supported to boost agricultural activities and subsequently get out of poverty.

“This is the more reason why the programme seeks to also boost productivity especially amongst the marginalised and vulnerable women and youth.

“It also aims at stimulating economic activities, creates jobs, improve livelihood and reduce inequality and gender stability in communities.

“The more than 11, 000 N-Power graduates in Plateau state are benefiting in the area of N-Tech, N-Health and N-Agro right from inception from the N8.94 billion injected by the government in the state,’’ she added.

The focal person tasked the 200 participants attending the workshop to be attentive, idealistic and focused to launch themselves into self-reliance and be employers of labour.

She also urged the participants to emulate the conveyor of the workshop, Badi Emmanuel of GIZ Nigeria, whom she described as a motivator and role model to be committed, determined and focused beneficiaries.

Earlier, the workshop conveyor, Emmanuel said that the workshop is to sensitise the N-power volunteers’ start-ups under GIZ designated to green innovation centres for food and agricultural sector.

“This workshop is to ginger you; therefore, you should endeavour to share your experiences with each other to be equipped in self-economic decision making and understand the context of start-ups,’’ he said.