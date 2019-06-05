N-Power: APC chieftain lauds achievements, wants FG to sustain scheme

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Nnanna Okoroafor, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to sustain the present N-Power social investment programme.

Okoroafor, a former desk Officer for Ebonyi N-Power scheme who lauded the achievements of the scheme made the call at a news conference in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

He said that no fewer than 70,000 persons from the South-East had benefitted from the graduates and non graduates aspects of the programme, while more than 500, 000 were currently benefitting across the country.

The party chieftain also noted that the programme had lifted thousands of people who were beneficiaries from poverty and joblessness adding that many graduates and non graduates’ beneficiaries of the scheme had become self employed and owners of small scale industries and businesses while many others had also become employers of labour.

Okoroafor, who applauded the Federal Government for initiating the economic programme aimed at reducing poverty and unemployment, said that there was no house-hold in the South-East that had not benefitted from the scheme.