MyStyleWindow Brings First-Class Luxury Concierge Shopping to Nigeria

My Style window is an exclusive luxury British shopping service, designed to provide superior luxury shopping concierge experiences for the well-travelled, discerning shopper.

The service was launched to meet the demands of the Nigerian Luxury shopper, who has a taste for elegant understated luxury, and an eye for fine Swiss, Italian, English and Parisian craftsmanship of the highest quality. With over three years of industry experience, the concierge service is on a mission to bridge the gap between the sophisticated luxury connoisseur and the finest brands all around the world.

Under an exclusive partnership facilitated by the Luxury Network Nigeria, MyStyleWindow rolled out its first festive shopping service last December at the prestigious Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, specializing in sourcing Harrods hampers and luxury gifts during the holiday season.

My Style Window Personal Shopping team works with personal shoppers at the finest stores in London including Harrods, Selfridges and owned-brand luxury stores such as Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton to provide an exclusive shopping experience for clients in Nigeria.

“All around the world, Nigerians are known for a certain savior-faire when it comes to style. In fact, many of the finest luxury brands think of us as the most stylish people in all of Africa. Our reputation truly precedes us, but currently, the availability of high-end luxury brands in Nigeria is very limited. Clients come to us when they do not want to settle for the limited collection of items on offer at any of the stores around, but instead wish to shop the latest collections from a choice of labels, for items such as personalised Louis Vuitton luggage, exquisite haute horlogerie from Bulgari or customised Jimmy Choo. Whatever our clients want, we find it and we deliver it”- Cas Ojo; CEO, The Luxury Network Nigeria.

The luxury concierge service in now in partnership with VISA card to provide a premium service to its HNI Signature and Infinite cardholders.

Full order tracking and shipment insurance are guaranteed on all standard orders by Logistics Partner, DHL and next day delivery for high-value items.

MyStyleWindow concierge service provides the finest luxury shopping experience that is convenient, timely and guarantees optimum satisfaction.