Mysterious disappearance of Maureen Jerry

Sometimes on the 15th of January 2015 an amazing event took place when one Miss Maureen Jerry who was prepared to undergo some traditional cleansing to enable her inherits her father’s shrine.

She was under the traditional rites when it was discovered that she was nowhere to be found on the last day for the final ritual.

she was born to the family of Jerry Enobakhare (father) and Eunice Enobakhare (mother) from Okogbo community in orhiomwon in Edo state.

All efforts made to know her whereabouts proved abortive and search has been going on everywhere, north, east, south, west, south-south and all over the country and up till now she is nowhere to be found.