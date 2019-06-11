My word is my bond, says Olujimi, as she gives out gifts to constituents

Gbenga Sodeinde – Ado Ekiti

The Senator representing Ekiti South District in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, Senator Biodun Olujimi has given out gifts to teeming members of her constituents at a ceremony that took place in Omuo Ekiti in what is seen as a departure from the norm, as she is not a member of the 9th Senate.

It will be recalled that Olujimi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate contested the February 23rd, 2019 National Assembly election where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Prince Dayo Adeyeye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner.

The crowd that stormed the GRA residence of the Senator in her Omuo Ekiti country home, from across the 64 political wards of the South Senatorial District and beyond,

to welcome her home after a successful completion of a four-year tenure as principal officer of the 8th Senate insisted that they all voted for PDP in the last elections and thereby urged Senator Olujimi not to relent in her efforts to reclaim her stolen mandate.

No fewer than three persons were picked per ward for empowerment and another 10 members for cash grants from each of the 64 political wards of the senatorial district. While members from across 177 wards of Ekiti State also benefited.

Present at the event among others was former acting Governor Tunji Odeyemi who commended the Senator as he described her as “Madam Fix It”, observing that no Senator has performed better than Olujimi since 1999.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ekiti State chapter of the PDP reformation committee, Hon. Kehinde Odebunmi said it was time to reposition the party to enable it bounce back to power in the state.

Odebunmi admitted that some leaders of the party in their selfish interest and high headedness led the once largest party in Africa to failure in the last elections in the state.

Also, party chairmen from Ado and Moba local governments, Engr. Akintunde Osadeyi and Hon. Israel Ogundele respectively, who got gifts of Brand-new motorcycle each said it was their reward for loyalty to the party and not to the Senator since the duo are not from the South Senatorial District.

They however described the Senator as their ‘Political Mother in Israel’.

A State House of Assembly candidate in the March 9, 2019 state assembly election under the PDP platform, Mrs Bukola Olowolaju described Olujimi as a unique person whose style of leadership cannot be compared.”

“Even after her election, having spent so much to prosecute her electioneering campaigns, she was still able to give nine of us #1,000,000 each to support our campaigns,” she said.

Others empowered at the event includes the private sector who got cash grants of #50,000 each for 200 members, 3 Cooperative Societies who got #3million, one hundred PDP elders across the state who got cash gift of #100,000 each,

people living with disability who also got cash gift of #N2million and relief materials, traditional rulers and many others from the 177 wards of Ekiti State.

Items shared included; Cars, Tricycles, Motorcycles, Car washing machines, Sewing Machines, Grain grinding machines, Power generators and cash grants.

One of the beneficiaries, Dokun Bolarinwa, who spoke with our correspondent, said “there is no-gainsaying in the fact that the shoe left by Senator Olujimi in the red chambers is too big to size anybody. Olujimi has set a higher template that I personally doubt anybody can measure up with.”