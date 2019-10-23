Mararaba (Nasarawa State) – A middle-aged man, Chiedozie Chuks, on Wednesday, pleaded with a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, to dissolve his four-year-old marriage over alleged disrespectful attitude of his wife . Chuks told the court to dissolve the union because his wife, Blessing Okoro, who claimed to be an elder in a church, failed in her duties as a wife.

He further told the court that his wife’s attitude towards him has `killed the love’ he has for her.

”Our relationship has broken irretrievably and I do not love her anymore.

“I have not known peace since I married her. She treats me badly. She has no respect for me.

”She goes out at will and returns whenever she pleases. She has stopped showing love and affection towards me and the marriage.

“My wife has turned into a monster and has subjected me to inhuman and degrading treatment. She has become a constant threat to my life.

“I urge this honourable court to dissolve the marriage between us,” Chuks begged the court.

The respondent, who denied all the allegations, prayed the court to give them time to enable them seek consent for separation from their parents.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case until Oct. 28 for hearing and consideration of settlement. (NAN)