My victory, unifying factor for South-South — Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has described his victory in Edo gubernatorial election as a unifying factor for the Southsouth.

He spoke on Wednesday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, at a state dinner in his honour.

Obaseki said the victory, which brought all the states in the region under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would foster rapid socio-economic development in the region.

Recall that Daily Times reported that the governor hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for not interfering in the poll even though he could and allowing the will of the people to prevail at all times.

He said: “We drove here from Asaba as part of our tour to come and say thank you, to come and appreciate His Excellency, Governor Duoye Diri and the people of Bayelsa State for what you have done for us, for the contributions you made to ensure that we emerged victorious in last Saturday’s election. We did not want to keep it late just to let you know how truly grateful we are.

“Senator Diri said he didn’t do much, just prayers. But that was more than enough. You did more than prayers. You visited us, you contributed, you gave us support, you prayed. These are all the things that came together to give us victory.”

Also, Obaseki has described his Rivers State colleague, Nyesom Wike, picked him up when he former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), dumped him when he ran to him for rescue.