For someone who has been back lashed several times for pulling jaw breaking stunts, Mike Nwalie, better known as Pretty Mike, has disclosed in a recent chat that he has over time developed tough skin towards negative vibes from members of the public , saying “what people don’t understand is the fact that these controversies help in selling my several businesses”.

“Most of the time, when I pull those unbelievable stunts, people are prompted to ask who is that guy and that attracts a lot of people to my club thereby driving sells and in most cases when people visit my club and don’t find me, they take the pain to wait, buy more drinks in cause of waiting for me,” Pretty Mike explained.

Explaining the time he got on the bad side of Nigerians when he went out with girls on a leash, he said: “I have never really shared that story fully; that point in my life was when all the ladies were my friends and I was managing a lot of girls. I was not their lecturer and I was not a pastor, but these girls kept coming to me for advice. I started an NGO at that time because of these ladies, trying to bring attention to the abuse our ladies suffer in society. I figured that since I was catching people’s attention with what I was doing, I could use it to shine the light on certain things. However, you may come up with a concept but it ends up going the wrong way. I think that’s what happened in that case”.

However, Pretty Mike disclosed exclusively that he has project currently running that is tilted toward empowering youths especially the female folks with reasonable amount of money as startup capital for small scale businesses as this will further enable them take their minds off involving themselves in prostitution and other indecent acts.