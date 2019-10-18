The lawmaker representing Ikeja Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu has promised to focus on youth empowerment, women empowerment, community development and impactful bills and relevant motions in his second term in office.

Kasunmu, who is the chairman House Committee on Lands, spoke recently in Lagos at a constituency meeting.

The lawmaker informed the residents, who attended the meeting in large number that he successfully participated in the screening of the special advisers and commissioner nominees of the state government.

He said further that he had been able to facilitate the employment of 70 youths from the constituency by the state government some of whom he said were employed as officials of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA).

“Also, 10 persons living with disability benefited from the state government cash empowerment to the tune of N1 million at N100,000 each through my intervention.

“50 students across the constituency benefited from the ARK 2019 free GCE registration in July, 2019,” he said.

Kasunmu added that some vulcanizers in the Constituency also benefited from the state government’s u-box empowerment.

He informed the constituents that one Sunday Adedoyin was nominated to represent Ikeja Constituency 2 at the Lagos State Youth Parliament, and that he is still in the parliament.

The constituents were told that three roads were recommended for repairs by the lawmaker including Alabi and Ogunlowo Streets in Ikeja and Aina Street in Ojodu area.

The lawmaker disclosed at the event that he spent about N3.5 Million on financial assistance to members of the constituency between June and September, 2019.

Earlier in his speech at the event, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said that based on past meetings, the state Assembly had been able to understand some of the state’s socioeconomic and infrastructural challenges in the various constituencies.

In the speech, which was delivered by Hon. Kasunmu on his behalf, the Speaker stated that the Assembly decided to discuss the theme of the stakeholders meeting for 2019 across the 40 constituencies: “Environmental Challenges: Community Engagement To Facilitate Lasting Solution.”

“As a foremost state legislature that takes the welfare of its people as paramount and diligent in its primary responsibilities, it recently deliberated extensively at its plenary session on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2019 on the increasing and threatening environmental issues in the state including flooding and drainage related matters and the need to proffer necessary solution.

“We thereafter set up an adhoc committee, which has gone round the state on oversight of existing contracts in respect of our channels and drainages in the state,” he said.

Obasa added that despite efforts being put in place to sensitise residents on the need to protect the environment, some people still prefer to violate the Environmental Law and involve in actions capable of frustrating government’s efforts and huge investment in the sector.

The Speaker emphasised that in protecting the environment and improving healthy living standards of residents, the state government has reorganised the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to be proactive towards enforcing, regulating and ensuring improved waste management process.

He however, used the opportunity to appeal to the residents to comply with the Environmental Laws of the state, embrace attitudinal change and join hands with the government “in a renewed commitment to preserve the environment.”

He added that the stakeholders meeting would involve the people on how they could be re-orientated on the need to handle the environmental challenges to rid Lagos of its recurrent waste challenges.

The constituents later made comments on some of the environmental hazards in the area including flooding, noise pollution and blockage of drainages and they called on the state government to come to their aid in putting an end to these menace.