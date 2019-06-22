Afrobeat music composer and versatile saxophonist, Femi Koya has disclosed that what his deep root African sound mixed with jazz otherwise known as traditional highlife differs him from others because having the opportunity to cross over sound between the west and south of Africa and engaging in both culture of Nigeria and South Africans has equally helped shape his kind of music.

On his visit to Nigeria, Femi Koya noted that he is willing to make meaningful collaborations that will enhance the view and perception of his music and also to further erase the fear that young people cannot play their original music or stay true to their culture.

However, Femi’s quest is for African unity at a time when he believes Africa should claim its rightful and proud place in the world; hence his debut album, ‘Just in Newtown’ is evidence of the rich melodies that result from his fusion.

As part of his sojourn into music, Femi has recorded with the likes of Simphiwe Dana, Pops Mohamed, and Yvonne Chaka Chaka and has worked with Angelique Kidjo, Soweto Gospel Choir, and Wizkid amongst others.