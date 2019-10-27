Imo state Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona has debunked the insinuation that the people of the two oil producing local government areas in the state of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta are criminals.

The deputy governor made the clarification in an address he presented during the first security summit of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas held at Oguta Civic Centre, Oguta.

He blamed the tag of criminals in referring to the people of the area on the activities of few individuals.

The deputy governor, who is a native of the area, said that “the truth is that we are not criminals. A few bad eggs are making our area notorious.

We shall not allow them to tarnish our collective image. No one shall make us live in fear in our ancestral homes. No one will frighten and threaten us at will again. That era is gone.”

The Imo state number two citizen stated that the summit is aimed at addressing security challenges in the two oil producing local government areas of the state with a view to identifying the causes of insecurity in the area and proffering possible solutions.

“The present government of Imo state identified some flashpoints. Principal among the flashpoints are Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas. Co-incidentally, that is where we have the oil facilities and installations in Imo state.

“Efforts are being made to ensure a sustainable offensive against every form of criminality in the state. This summit is one of such efforts.

“Again, the provision and donation of vehicles to law enforcement agencies by ISOPADEC to aid their operations is part of the ongoing efforts towards strengthening the security of the area,” he said.