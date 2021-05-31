Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Director Physical Planning, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Engineer Abubakar Sadiq Sa’ad has said that he is committed to ensure effective learning and teaching in Nigerian schools.

Engineer Sa’ad salad this disclosure when he was conferred with “fellowship award” by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in Abuja.

The UBEC boss in his acceptance speech noted his passion to ensure that infrastructural facilities in Nigerian schools in Nigeria are planned and designed as user friendly in order to promote effective teaching and learning.

He disclosed that the award will spur him to do greater work in UBEC and Nigeria as a whole.

“I have a passion to ensure that infrastructural facilities in Nigerian schools in Nigeria are planned and designed as user friendly in order to promote effective teaching and learning”, Engineer Sa’ad said.

The Director who is currently co-ordinating the realization of the first set of “smart schools” in public primary schools in the county stressed that they will deploy the state of the art ICT facilities for effective teaching and learning.

An accomplished Civil Engineer and an astute administrator, He has been equally involved in the design and supervision of several projects such as the UBEC zonal offices, the Digital Resource Centre and UBEC office extension.

A COREN registered Engineer; he is a member of Nigerian Institute of Civil Engineers (NCE), Canadian Society for Civil Engineers and American Society of Civil Engineers among others.

Engineer Abubakar Sadiq Sa’ad is a strict disciplinarian and believes strongly in the principles of professional ethics and transparency.

