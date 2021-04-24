My mum inspired my choice of businesses – Sonaira Business World CEO, Ovuehor

By Mutait Alli

For Sonaira Business World, one of Nigeria’s leading online and offline retail business, the company’s CEO, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor has made it clear that the business wasn’t built overnight.

In fact since her growing up days, her mother has been her major inspiration in terms of running different businesses.

Speaking on her motivation for diversifying Sonaira Business World into different areas and concerns instead of concentrating on one type of business, Ovuehor said,

“My motivation might have come from my experiences as a child. Growing up, I watched my mom run several businesses, petty trades and even a daily paid job at times. This gave me the insight of how possible it is to make money from several sources.”

Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor added: “Few years ago, I read several books from motivational speakers like Brian Tracy, Robert Kiyosaki and other notable authors. One phrase that kept recurring was “multiple streams of income”.

Then in 2014, I joined the Pan African Institute for Entrepreneurship and Community Development and we did a full course on MSI (Multiple streams of income) and it became clearer to me that in today’s world and economic climate, one cannot survive with one income alone; the ability to have various sources of income like I learned as a child is very vital.

My indefatigable zest for having multiple streams of income has snowballed into acquiring several skills with the desire to improve daily on each one of them.”

Running multiple businesses, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor opined, is a no brainer for those that understand the dynamics of time.

“You can’t physically be everywhere at once but it’s possible to monitor several businesses today through advanced technological gadgets. Sonaira Business World is well taken care of,” she averred.

She said further: “I don’t see myself as someone running several businesses; I see myself as having multiple skills and knowing how to apportion time to each one of them periodically.”