“My Mentor”-Singer, Falz showers encomium on Father, Femi Falana as he turns 62

Nigeria music star, Falz has nothing but words of praise for his father, Femi Falana who clocked a new age some hours ago.

Femi Falana clocked 62 on Thursday, May 20, 2021, and his son who couldn’t hide the joy and excitement that comes with the new age took to his social media accounts to celebrate the new milestone.

Falz while celebrating with his father shared some of his throwback pictures and captioned them with heartfelt messages.

READ ALSO: Ogun Oba, Eselu writes senate to rescue Leah Sharibu, others before criminalizing ransom payment

Sharing the pictures, Falz thanked his father for being a great friend, teacher and mentor.

He captioned the post:

Thank you for staying true through the years. For being a great father, teacher, mentor, idol, brother & friend all in one body. I am blessed to be your son.

Happy Birthday dad