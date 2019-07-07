By Patrick Okohue

The former Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Barnabas Gemade, has said that he will remain in politics because nobody can do the things he has been doing for the society.

He also gave reasons why he did not protest against his electoral defeat in the 2019 National Assembly election.

Gemade who spoke in Makurdi while interacting with newsmen, maintained that he has no intention of quitting partisan politics for now, maintaining that if he leaves politics, there would be nobody to do the things he does for the people.

The former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) contested the 2019 senatorial seat on the platform of the Social Democratic Party but lost to the former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam.

Gemade had earlier won the senatorial seat in 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “I can assure you that I’m not going to quit politics because, if I do, nobody would be there to do the things I have been doing for the society.

“My people need me, Nigerians need me. My experience matters. I have been a politician for long and there is no successful political party that had come to stay in Benue and Nigeria as a whole without my valuable inputs since 1999 to date.”

He, said that he decided not to challenge the election in court, because he does not want a court imposing him on his people,

“Though I was rigged out during the 2019 National Assembly election in my senatorial district, I refused to go to court because I do not want the court to compel my people to accept me,” Gemade stated.