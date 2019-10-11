A gun runner, Mrs. Salamatu Saiyit, has confessed to the knowledge of operating an AK-47 rifle, loaded with 20 rounds of 7.65mm special ammunition, saying that her husband who is now at large taught her the technical know-how.

Salamatu, who is now 18 years old, was arrested along six others by the Special Military Taskforce in Jos, said her husband thought her how to use gun when she was 16 years old.

“It may interest you to know that Mrs. Salamatu Saiyit confessed to having a thorough knowledge of handling an AK-47 rifle, an expertise of which her husband Mr. Auwal Mohammed Zakaria thought her sometimes in 2016”, the Taskforce Commander Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu said.

Parading the suspects on Thursday in Jos, along side 15 others on various degrees of heinous crimes, Gen. Agundu, said the rifles recovered where used to attack the Special Military Taskforce personnel attached to Barkin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State, which led to the death of three Military taskforce soldiers also known as Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), on the 6th of September 2018.

“In a raid operation, own troops arrested six suspected armed bandits namely Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, Abdullahi Abubakar, Habib Abubakar, Haruna Dandash, Saidu Abdullahi and Mrs. Salamatu Saiyit at Bet village in Barkin-ladi LGA.

“Troops exploited the success of the raid operation in the general area and recovered and AK-47 rifle loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62mm, a special ammunition well concealed in the residence of one Mr. Auwal Mohammed Zakaria who is currently at large.

“These suspects confessed to have been involved in the attack on our troops deployed at Betzak village in Barkin-ladi.

“Preliminary investigation also revealed that other suspects also paraded along side Salamatu Saiyit, where involved in the attack on own troops deployed at Fan Districts in Barkin-ladi LGA and Kwanan Fulani in Riyom LGA that also led to the death of 2 Operation Safe Haven soldiers recently on 28 September 2019”, the OPSH boss said.