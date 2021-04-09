My husband is responsible, any woman would want to associate with him -Aisha Buhari — Daily Times Nigeria

Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, has said that when she married her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, at a young age, the future appeared uncertain (retd.).

When Aisha Buhari was 18 years old, the couple married in 1989.

The First Lady, in a book titled ‘Aisha Buhari: Being Different,’ released yesterday, said the marriage placed her on the road to greatness.

According to a book written by Daji Sani, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, the First Lady claimed that her husband is the kind of man that any woman would want to be associated with.

“Educating a girl is not considered a priority in many villages in northern Nigeria,” according to reports.



In reality, every eighth girl is affected by early marriage.



According to UNICEF, one in every seven girls gives birth before the age of seventeen. The most common reason for this practice is that it relieves family stress.

“It is also viewed as a way of protecting the sanctity of the girl-child. Another report shows that child marriage occurs more frequently among girls who are the least educated and poorest, and who are living in rural areas. The above scenario was the kind of social-cultural background that Aisha was born into and raised. Married at an early age, for her, the future seemed unsure.

“But the hope in her mind is massive. Interestingly, fate shone on her with the splendor of an enlightened gentleman. She married the kind of man any woman would want to associate herself with, a highly placed and responsible man. Even though this automatically placed her on the path of greatness, her family values have been the key influence in her life to this day.

“In 1989, the young lady, Aisha Halilu, got married to Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Major General and former military Head of State of Nigeria. Marriage as an institution moves at an undulating pace, full of uncertainties. The ability to surmount the challenges and move on to an unknown destination is crucial in marriage. Aisha, like any other girl-child married as a teenager, faced the challenges of adapting to womanhood.”