Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Modele Fatoyinbo, wife of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly global senior pastor, has said that the rape allegations against her husband were untrue.

Debunking claims by celebrity photographer Busola Dakolo that Fatoyinbo raped her several times when she was a minor during Sunday service of COZA in Abuja, Mrs Fatoyinbo said, ‘’not even as an unbeliever will my husband rape someone’’.

Mrs Fatoyinbo who was speaking during the church service broadcast that was monitored from inside the Lagos branch of the church in Ikeja, Lagos was however stopped by her husband Biodun Fatoyinbo from talking further about the rape allegations.

No sermon was delivered during the service that rounded up one hour before the normal time service closes.

Daily Times recalls that Busola Dakolo, wife of soul music artiste, Timi Dakolo, during the week accused Fatoyinbo of having carnal knowledge of her when she was sixteen years old, but the Pastor Fatoyinbo has since denied the allegation.