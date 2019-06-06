‘My heart, My oxygen’ – Read Bam Bam’s birthday shout-out to Teddy A

Today June 6th is ex-BBNaija housemate, Teddy A’s birthday. As expected, his lover, Bam Bam, who he met during the last edition of the show, took to her IG page to shower him with kind and loving words. Describing him as her ”Heart, Oxygen”, Bam Bam wrote

Hey handsome(I love that I make you blush)?, Happy birthday papi, The world is blessed to have a rare beautiful soul as yourself.

It’s truly been a journey we both have been on, one many may never ever understand. You are hard working fierce, resilient,

stubborn! consistent yet soo soo tender. My gentle giant, as I so often call you… loving you makes me happy, the world ain’t seen nothing yet, they ain’t fully ready for your manifestation.

My heart, my oxygen, my passion I love you daily and truly and will remain your ride or die, your Queen and your favorite song.

Happy birthday my king, @iamteddya can we start cashing in already, unbuilt empires await us