Benin – Five months to the expiration of his tenure, the Chairman of the PDP in Edo, Chief Dan Orbih, says his greatest legacy is preventing dictatorship in the state.

Obih, whose tenure on the plum expires on March 14 next year, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Benin.

He said that he stood firm to prevent untoward acts and dictatorial tendencies in the state.

Orbih said that he held the ruling APC in check in the state, dating back to the era of former Gov. Adams Oshiomhole, who is now the National Chairman of the APC.

Citing the Oshiomhole era, Orbih said that the former governor “saw governance from a unionist perspective.

“He had no patience for the rule of law. So his actions and activities were like that of a unionist.

“He certainly did not like the voice of opposition which my executive team kept alive till date,” the PDP chieftain stated.

Orbih, who was appraising his stewardship on the top job in the past seven and half years, revealed that the “Go and Die’’ saga was his most interesting experience in office.

“Go and die” saga refers to an outburst by Oshiomhole in 2014, directing a widow selling on a roadside to leave the place.

The party stalwart noted that the action of the PDP caused the whole nation to rise up against then Gov. Oshiomhole, who later apologized to the widow and subsequently gave her a job.

“It gave me great joy that my action and indeed, my entire exco’s action was able to bring a seating governor down from his high horse.”

Orbih said that another remarkable event of his tenure was the ability of his team to stop an attempt at selling the Edo House in Lagos.

“Our action saved the state from what would have been a rip-off.’’

He stressed that his drive and passion as the state chairman of the party was borne out of a realisation that the state needed someone to speak out against “the propaganda of the APC’’.

Orbih, whose tenure as chairman expires on March 14, 2020, said that during Mr John Odigie-Oyegun’s tenure as APC National Chairman, he delivered Edo votes to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“During the last election again, I repeated the feat, even with Oshiomhole being the National Chairman of the APC and the state under the administration of an APC government.

“So, as we look into 2020, I believe Edo State is more than ready for the PDP to take over the state again.”

Orbih pledged that he would support whoever would take over from him on the expiration of his tenure. (NAN)