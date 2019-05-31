My govt won’t witch-hunt civil servants, declares Kwara gov

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has told civil servants in the state that he would not witch-hunt anyone for their political beliefs.

The governor said this during interaction with the top echelon of the civil service in the state at Government House Banquet Hall, Ilorin.

Governor AbdulRazaq promised not to label anyone, but would rather carry everybody along and promote a culture of transparency and independence.

According to the governor, Kwara would regain its rightful place, particularly in the North where it used to be the number one in terms of education and other aspects of life.

AbdulRazaq promised to ensure the prompt payment of May salaries to workers, as well as the payment of minimum wage after due consultations with civil servants and proper assessment of the financial situation of the state.

He also assured that his government would attain the heights where there shall be no backlog of salary and pensions, stating that “we’ll discuss the minimum wage. The intention is to pay, but we need to sit down and resolve a few issues. There has been so much plundering of the state resources, but we will rise above all that. We’ll ride on your back to get things done while your welfare is taken care of.”

The governor spoke extensively about his agenda for the state such as plugging loopholes, reducing overhead costs through prudent management of resources, addressing the infrastructure deficit in the state and creating wealth through private enterprise.

The meeting was attended by top party leaders led by the APC state Chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa, Head of the Civil Service, Mrs. Sudan Oluwole Dupe, permanent secretaries, directors and other senior civil servants in the state.

AbdulRazaq had earlier held a meeting with Kwara leaders of thoughts during which he called on them to support his administration to rebuild Kwara from the scratch.

Attendees at the forum include former leaders of the state, technocrats, top politicians, professional bodies, trade unions, religious groups and women and youth groups.

He disclosed that based on the report of the transition committee, which is still being studied, “there was so much decadence and abuse of public trust so much that all hands must be on deck to pull Kwara out of the woods.”

The governor promised to be as inclusive and equitable as possible in the running of the state, especially in his appointments and spread of government projects.

He assured that his administration would always consult with the people, especially leaders of thoughts from all backgrounds, through open fora with a view to putting the government in constant check.