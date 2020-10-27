My father not cause of Nigeria’s woes, says Zahra, Buhari’s daughter

By Rotimi Fadeyi

Concerned about reports of alleged hoarding of COVID-19 palliatives in warehouses in some states across the country, which ought to have been distributed to the poorest and most vulnerable people during the lockdown period, President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra has come to the defence of her father.

Zahram while reacting to the report on her Instagram page said that her father was not the cause of the many sufferings faced by Nigerians.

She said that “now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem.”

Following the spate of protests by youths in the country demanding an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings, hoodlums and aggrieved youths have broken into warehouses in some states where they suspected that COVID -19 palliatives were stored.

The hoodlums and youths carted away food items like Indomie, rice, beans, and others from the warehouses belonging to the government and private concerns.

However, some state governments have denied hoarding the palliatives meant for the people, saying that the palliatives were distributed during the heat of the lockdown in April.

Buhari had on last Thursday in a nationwide broadcast on radio and television appealed to the protesting youths to end the #EndSARSprotests, stressing that his administration was already looking into their demands.

According to him, it was unfortunate that the #EndSARS protests had been hijacked by hoodlums to loot and vandalize government, and private properties, thereby putting the lives of many Nigerians at risk.

He said that government would not fold its arms and allow hoodlums loot and vandalize government property and put the country in chaos.