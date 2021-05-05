My daughters inspired Zanzeespabeautynstyle brand – Salami Bolatito, CEO

By Mutiat Alli

Aside from being a household name in the Lagos-Abeokuta axis, Bolatito Salami’s brand, Zanzeespabeautynstyle has been dominating on social media too, especially on Instagram as @zanzeespabeautynstyle which has about 400, 000 followers who are mostly celebrities, socialites and fashion enthusiasts.

Such clout made her a beauty influencer. To critics who refer to zanzeespabeautynstyle as mere Instagram business, she responded thus: “Zanzeespabeautynstyle deals in bespoke outfits for women of class.

We have a physical shop, where you can see our bags, slippers, dresses and tops but we deliver worldwide, anywhere DHL can reach. It is not a business that I built overnight. I started in 2014.”

She also offered an insight into the brand’s exotic name, zanzee: “It is a coinage from Zainab and Zeenat, names of my daughters.”

To be successful at your business, she explained further, you must have passion for what you do. “It was the passion for beauty and lifestyle that made me venture into all the different businesses that I have been doing under the zanzeespabeautynstyle,” she said.

“The teething problems of beauty and style business, such as the frustration of the fluctuating exchange rate, and the unhealthy competition in the sector, can put anyone without passion for the job out of business.

But, driven by my love and passion for the business, I worked harder and refused to relent. And today, the hard work pays. I have loyal customers across Nigeria and as far away as Dubai, New York and London,” Salami explained further.

To aspiring entrepreneurs, she counselled further: “Behind the glamour of the beauty business, there is backbreaking work; be determined to put in the hard work without excuses. More importantly, do not give up on your dreams.