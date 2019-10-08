According to research and studies breast sucking as a means of reducing the risk of developing breast cancer is yet to be ascertained.

Although a report supported by BBC, said breast sucking by men and women can reduce the risk of developing breast cancer for both sexes, this report further promoted breast sucking as every male took it as a soul responsibility.

The report indicated that regular sucking of the breast lowers the risk level, the breasts must be sucked as often as possible, to help women fight breast cancer.

20-year old Temitope, who finds herself in the ”suck a breast now” saga spoke to daily times.

”my boyfriend wants to suck my breast dry, all in the name of preventing me from breast cancer“

” it is as though he lives and breaths my breast and i am tired”

”i can’t even tell him when he rough handles my breast and i end up feeling pains when he is done”. Temitayo said.

President of Breast Care International, Dr Wiafe Addai, dismissed the research saying there is no such thing as breast sucking to reduce breast cancer.

“The research is a big lie. My outfit followed the story and I personally made calls to my friends outside the country and no one seems to know about it. How can we explain scientifically that sucking of breast avoids breast cancer? It is not true. There is no primary prevention for breast cancer yet”.

“they say men do not stop breastfeeding, so they are our last born. We can’t stop them from doing that and it is obvious that it is a game enjoyed by all”.

” Men when it comes to that stage their mind is not there, so if you keep quiet, they think you are enjoying it, so they will do it more. We should all be careful of how we handle the breast. It is a soft organ and should be handled with care. Women should not suffer at the expense of their husband’s enjoyment,” she advised.

Meanwhile, ladies should desist from applying unknown pomade to breasts, pushing breasts up, frequently wearing brassieres with rings in them and use of agricultural products, like DDT.