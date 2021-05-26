My boyfriend appreciate the fact that i can get pregnant for him – Bobrisky

Nigerian celebrity crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has said that his boyfriend appreciates him irrespective of the gender peculiarities.

In an Instagram post, the Instagram sensation revealed that his boyfriend appreciates the fact he cannot give him a child regardless of how much they engage in intimate acts.

According to Bobrisky, the boyfriend confirmed to him that he likes the idea that he cannot get pregnant for him.

He wrote; “My guy said i appreciate d fact that you can’t take in… I just they pour am inside… No pregnancy story… ”But I’m happy sha … Pour everything inside with ur full chest baby. No pregnancy story”