My administration’s relationship with business community in South East will boost economy – Atiku

Like this: Like Loading...

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Abubakar Atiku says his government relationship with business community in South East will be the driving force for the establishment of the country’s economy. Atiku stated this at the Governor’s lodge Aba noting that PDP has been a political party that gives strength to the business sector adding that his choice of Aba for the meeting is due to its importance and described Aba as key to the Nigerian economy. He praised Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for bringing aggressively bringing the ingenuity of the industrialist into limelight. Responding, the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu said his administration since inception, has tried tremendously to market the ingenuity of the Nigerian youths, liaise with the regulatory bodies on the need to engage some artisans in overseas trainings, while some equipment which have been procured would be installed immediately the factory site is concluded. Ikpeazu noted the efforts by his administration to provide means of livelihood to the citizens through the Enyimba Economic City and described Aba as a fertile land with thousands of artisans that flourish in trade and commerce, especially in the production of shoes, bags and leather works. He emphasized on the need for Nigerians to patronize made in Nigeria products, while encouraging other states particularly those in the south east to focus and work on the areas they have comparative advantage for the building of the nation, expressing his the hope that Aba Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMSEs would come out better under Atiku administration come 2019. Speaking later during a town hall meeting with the business community in the south east in Aba Sports club, Atiku also pledged to remove all hitches limiting business potentials in the south east of the country if he becomes the next president, come 2019. He declared that as a businessman and former Vice President of the country, he is aware and feels the pains that south east business community goes through in the course of bringing down in their goods from Lagos. Atiku who also addressed various pro-groups at the Aba Golf Course, described south east as the economic power house of Lagos and other parts of Nigeria also made the promise to make functional other seaports established across the country, including the proposed dry seaport in Ntigha in Isialangwa South LGA to decongest Apapa, Lagos seaport. Also speaking, the Vice Presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi said Aba as the engine room of manufacturing, has the potentials that will change the economic fortunes of Nigeria, adding that SMSEs and entrepreneurship are the keys to changing the fortunes of any society. According to him, Atiku has all it takes to manage Nigeria as well as remove all the encumbrances to the full functioning of Geometric power, Aba which has been stalled by political bottleneck. Speaking during the town hall meeting with the business community, Gov. Ikpeazu described Abia as a special economic zone that will drive the economy of Nigeria, adding that Atiku understands the importance of Aba business people to the growth of Nigeria’s economy. Ikpeazu said that having learnt the problems of south east business community, if elected the president, Atiku administration will revive moribund industries in Aba and other south east zone. Earlier in his speech, the President of Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Commerce, Chief Andy Obasi disclosed some of the problems facing Aba business community to include inadequate power supply, lack of functional seaport in the south east, dilapidated railway system in addition to the poor state of federal roads linking Aba to other states. Present at the occasions were the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, Sen. Enyi Abaribe, Imo State PDP governorship flag bearer, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, former Aviation Minister, Kema Chikwe, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa, national Organizing Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu and former governor of Cross Rivers state, Liyel Imoke among others.