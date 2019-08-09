President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday assured that his administration would continue to positively impact on the lives of all Nigerians to make life more meaningful.

The president stated this when he hosted a delegation of elders, traditional rulers as well as former and serving federal legislators from Adamawa State, led by Governor Umaru Fintiri at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He noted that many of the issues confronting the nation today, especially in the areas of insecurity and corruption, were directly or indirectly linked to the decades of under investment in the nation’s education and healthcare.

“I am pleased to hear your remarks, especially the focused on issues around education and health.

“These areas remain priorities for this government especially in its strive to achieve social inclusion and collective prosperity for all Nigerians

He emphasised that education and healthcare would be accorded greater attention by his administration so as to address the challenges of insecurity and corrupt practices in the country.

The President therefore, solicited for concerted effort and collaboration by between the federal and state governments to address the problem.

“At the federal level, we are doing our best to address these issues. But, the Federal Government cannot do it alone. We need the State and Local Governments to do their part. This is not about politics. It is the reality.

“Today, majority of Nigerians are below 20 years old. And it is projected that our population growth rate will remain amongst the fastest in the world.

“This means any plans we have today must take into account, the needs of tomorrow,’’ he said and assured the delegation that its request would be reviewed and acted upon accordingly.

“I have taken note of your requests and recommendations. We shall review and act accordingly. I would suggest however that you make a formal written submission to my office in due course.

“I thank you for your kind words and prayers as I am confident that we will continue to work to positively impact the lives of all Nigerians,’’ he said.

Earlier, Gov. Fintiri had requested for the upgrading of the Madibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) Yola, to a conventional one in order to address the human development needs of the state.

According to him, the recent federal government decision, directing the stoppage of management sciences and related disciplines in specialized universities has adversely affected not only MAUTECH but the larger society.

“The stoppage of the popular courses will lead to further underdevelopment of an already an educationally disadvantaged and impoverished state, severely devastated by insurgency and insecurity.

“We therefore request that the university be converted to a conventional one to address the problem,’’ he pleaded.

The governor also requested that the Federal Medical Centre Yola, be upgraded to a teaching hospital, to address the healthcare needs of the state and its environs.