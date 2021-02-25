My administration will empower one million youths annually – Soludo — Daily Times Nigeria

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, said that if elected Governor of the State in the November 6 election, he would empower no less than one million young people annually.

This was claimed by Soludo, who is contesting the governorship election on the All Progressives Grand Alliance ticket, while addressing party stakeholders in Awka, Anambra State.

He said, “My mission is to work with all members of the party to spread the party across Nigeria. I will turn APGA from a political party into a cooperative movement.

“Anambra Vision 2070 is a 50-year plan that will make the state liveable and prosperous for our children.

“The election is consequential and no APGA member must joke with the election. APGA over the past 15 years has taken Anambra into global heights.

“In spite of declining receipts from the Federation Account, the state wants to complete an International Airport City, Conference centre, stadium and other facilities.

“Our target is to empower not less than a million youths every year; the poor will be given a series of opportunities to transform their lives. We need to consolidate the lofty economic policies of Governor Willie Obiano. It is a collective responsibility.”