My administration has given women most opportunities — Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello the Governor Kogi state, on Wednesday, December 2 while speaking at the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Against Gender-Based Violence (NGWA-GBV) interactive forum held in Abuja stated that his administration in Kogi state has given high-level opportunities to women. He dwelled on the need for governments to give women the opportunity to participate in governance. Daily Times report.

Governor Bello added that under his administration has gone ahead to actively involve women political activities and being aware of the importance of governance at that level where policies and programmes initiated are mostly implemented.

He noted that he set a record by being the first state chief executive to choose a female Aide De Camp to a serving governor in Nigeria today as part of his practical approach to gender equality. He pointed out that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the Head of Service (HOS) in his first and second terms were women under his administration.

In achieving that, the governor informed the audience that in every local government area of about 10-15 wards, between 3-4 women councillorship aspirants would be contesting on the party’s platform to encourage greater women participation. Meanwhile, all members of the Kogi state House of Assembly have called on Governor Bello to contest for the 2023 presidential election after passing a vote of confidence on the Kogi state chief executive.

Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi state commissioner for information and communication, tweeted that Governor Bello is under pressure to join the 2023 presidential race. Fanwo said many people have asked the governor to contest the election, adding that the desire of Nigerians for a great country aligns with that of Governor Bello.