My administration committed to positive change, declares Bala

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has reiterated his government’s resolve to work towards changing the lives of the generality of the people of the state.

Governor Mohammed stated this at the swearing-in ceremony of Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Muhammad Sabi’u Baba, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Kari and the Deputy Chief of staff, office of the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Bashir Yau.

The governor, who said that the appointees were given the job based on their achievements, pedigree, sense of responsibility and loyalty‎, noted that “for our policies and programmes to be well coordinated, we need people of credible and exceptional character to be at the helms of affairs of the state.”

While expressing hope that with the qualities possessed by the appointees, they will discharge their responsibilities accordingly, the governor ‎reminded them that their offices remain key arms of his administration where transparency and accountability must be prioritised.

“Government is all about security and improving the lives of the people. It is therefore, natural for the people to demand these basic needs from our government.

“The people have reposed their confidence on you, to make the mismanagement and clueless administration a thing of the past,” the governor said.

The governor, who said it will not be business as usual in the act of governance in the state, added that “there must be attitudinal change. Public offices must not be seen as a means of personal enrichment, rather it should be seen as an opportunity to serve the people.”

He also called on the people of Bauchi state to embrace attitudinal change to enable his government deliver good governance as promised during his electioneering campaign.

‎Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the new Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muhammad Sabiu Baba thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them, assuring that they will work hard to move the state to an enviable height.