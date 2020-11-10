My accession to Zazzau throne will of God, says emir

Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the 19th Emir of Zazzau, has said that his accession to the throne as Emir of Zazzau is the will of God and should not be seen as controversial.

Bamalli made the remarks during his Inaugural speech on Monday in Zaria kaduna State, urging everybody to come together in unity and to collectively tebuild their fragmented society, region and indeed the country at large.

He reiterated, since he was proclaimed Emir, that all the contenders who put their names forward for the emirship following the death of Sarkin Zazzau Alhaji Shehu Idris, to join him in showing a united front in the work ahead, adding that they have much to do in the service of their people, and more experienced hands than few, would make the work lighter and more impactful.

He also stated that “I reach out to you to work in the spirit of the brotherhood we share in Islam as well as that we share through the many blood connections between our clans.

There are many societal issues that we wish to help our people surmount, this can only be effectively achieved through the concerted efforts of us all.

“The people are at the heart of everything we intend to do and ours will be a reign of listening and aiding the people to the best of our abilities.”

He said beside his installation as Emir, Monday marked 100 years since Mallam Aliyu Sidi Abdul-Qadir was deposed as Emir of Zazzau by the British.

“This honourable and principled man was the fourth and last reigning Emir from the Mallawa Clan to which I belong.

I am therefore proud to be his successor, as well as that of Mallam Abubakar Musa, Mallam Sidi Abdul-Qadir Musa, and Mallam Musa, who was the flagbearer of Shehu Usman dan Fodio, first Fulani Emir of Zazzau, my great great grandfather and the founder of the Mallawa Clan.

Accordingly, he said “I have always taken a great interest and have a deep commitment and strong appreciation for the traditions and history of Northern Nigeria, which, like my late father, Magajin Garin Zazzau Mallam Nuhu Bamalli, I have endeavoured to promote at every opportunity.

“There is no greater time to enhance and promote the institution of traditional leadership than as an Emir.

We therefore make a pledge to you today of our intention to continue the good works of all our predecessors, most notably the latest Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, whose long reign of close to 46 years brought enormous changes and development to Zazzau Emirate.

“I intend to build on his legacy as well as adapt methodologies to reflect modern times, by embracing technology and communication in order to keep up with the rapid changes taking place all around us.

We intend to do this without losing the essence of our traditions and practices. “Our agenda for the emirate is one of security, peace and development.

We shall roll out our plan and call on everyone to support us as we honourably discharge this responsibility before God”, he stated, while sincerely appreciating everyone for the reception he had received since his appointment.

The Emir thanked the Kaduna State Government for its tireless efforts in undertaking a great number of public works under the stewardship of Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El Rufai, saying his works and policies have positively impacted the people of Zazzau Emirate and look forward to working closely with the governor in an efforts to improve the condition of their people.