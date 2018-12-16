MUT begs Gov Àl-Makura to revive closed Village Areas

Like this: Like Loading...

The Tiv people of Nasarawa State, under the aegis of Mdzough U Tiv (MUT) has begged Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa state to reopen all the existing village areas of Tiv people closed down before he hands over mantle of leadership to his successor by 2019. The President, Nasarawa State chapter of the Union, Mr. Benard Ikyeghna, made the appeal over the weekend in Lafia, the state capital, on the occasion of the inauguration of pioneer officials of the group in the state. He said: “I pray that the state governor will also create chiefdoms for the Tiv people and reactivate the already existing village areas which have been closed down for just no reason before you handover to your successor.” He stated that the advent of Mzough U Tiv in Nasarawa State has finally buried the existence of Kparev, Ihyarev, Nongov and Masev which culminated in Tiv as a nation. According to him, “I wish to draw the attention of the public to the bare fact that Mzough U Tiv is a socio-cultural group which is devoid of political affiliation. We intend to strengthen a symbiotic relationship between the Tiv people and other ethnic groups in the state.” Kyeghna concluded that the group would serve as a strong agent that could help the government of the state in preaching peace among the Tiv people in the state. MUT, is a social cultural organisation of Tiv nation aimed at uniting the Tiv speaking people globally with its headquarter in Benue and branches wherever a Tiv person finds himself. Augustine Kuza, Lafia