Sisters of Jannah, a Muslim Women Humanitarian Organisation, has advised the Federal Government to establish a free cancer screening centre to curtail prevalence of the disease in the country.

The National President of the organisation, Mrs Ramatu Aliyu, gave the advice at a one-day summit to mark the 2019 World Cancer Day, held at the National Mosque on Saturday, in Abuja.

According to reports the theme of the summit was “Effects of Cancer on National Development.”

Aliyu said that the establishment of a free cancer screening centre would reduce the rate at which women died of the disease on daily basis.

She said that the aim of the summit was to create awareness on the need for people, especially women, to go for cancer screening, at least once in a year.

Aliyu also said that the conference was intended to bring to the consciousness of the government, whose primary responsibility was to ensure the overall wellbeing of the citizens, the need to tackle the disease headlong.

She expressed hope that deliberations and recommendations from the summit would contribute in no small measures towards eradicating cancer through regular and constant awareness campaign.

Wife of Sokoto State Governor, Maryam Tambuwal, who described the theme of the summit as very topical and timely, commended the organisation for the initiative.

Tambuwal, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Science and Technology, enjoined Nigerians, especially women, to ensure regular check for early detection of cancer.